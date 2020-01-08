TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TransUnion has an attractive business model with highly recurring and diversified revenue streams, significant operating leverage, low capital requirements and stable cash flows. Huge data base is its most distinguishing asset and perhaps the biggest barrier to entry for competitors. The company serves a broad range of customers across multiple geographies and verticals, and boasts millions of customers. Acquisitions have played a major role in its growth over the last five to six years. Due to these positves, shares of TransUnion have outperformed its industry over the past year. However, TransUnion operates in a highly competitive market, which restricts its pricing power and limits profitability to some extent. Its operating segments experiences seasonality. High debt may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TRU. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $89.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $55.34 and a 1-year high of $89.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.60.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other TransUnion news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $628,575.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,861.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $1,168,561.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,673 shares in the company, valued at $4,676,728.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,977 shares of company stock worth $20,554,404 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 287.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 3,276.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

