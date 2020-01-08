Tricon Capital Group (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Tricon Capital Group Inc (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.14 and last traded at $8.14, 249 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.90.

Tricon Capital Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCNGF)

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.