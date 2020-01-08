TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells $14,065.00 in Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $14,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,496.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:TNET opened at $56.14 on Wednesday. TriNet Group Inc has a twelve month low of $42.07 and a twelve month high of $76.92. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 target price on TriNet Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 20.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,699,000 after buying an additional 621,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 913,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,792,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,975,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at $33,359,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 17.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,754,000 after buying an additional 58,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.