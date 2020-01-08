Trip.com Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 24,880 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,552% compared to the average volume of 938 call options.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trip.com Group stock. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 156,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,240,000. Trip.com Group makes up approximately 2.6% of Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. 65.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $37.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

