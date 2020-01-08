Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

TROX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered Tronox from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tronox presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.92.

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 3.49. Tronox has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.64 million. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the second quarter worth $43,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the third quarter worth $88,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 8.1% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 73.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the period. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

