Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Trading Down 2.1%

Trulieve Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) shares fell 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.05 and last traded at $11.28, 139,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 177,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCNNF. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Trulieve Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average is $10.22.

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCNNF)

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. operates as a medical marijuana company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. It produces approximately 150 stock keeping units, including nasal sprays, capsules, concentrates, syringes, cannabis flower in tamper-proof containers for vaporizers, topical creams, tinctures, and vape cartridge.

