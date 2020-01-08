Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TUWLF. Citigroup lowered shares of Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tullow Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Tullow Oil from an “add” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tullow Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of Tullow Oil stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. Tullow Oil has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.22.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

