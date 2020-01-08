Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given Buy Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $145.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $151.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Twilio to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.25.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio stock opened at $108.06 on Tuesday. Twilio has a 1 year low of $89.81 and a 1 year high of $151.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.99. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue was up 74.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $109,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,749 shares of company stock worth $20,283,718. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 195.1% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 94.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 153.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.