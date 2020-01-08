Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) to post sales of $125.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Twin River Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $126.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.00 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twin River Worldwide will report full-year sales of $518.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $518.00 million to $519.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $558.38 million, with estimates ranging from $535.10 million to $577.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Twin River Worldwide.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $129.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.55 million. Twin River Worldwide had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 12.66%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRWH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen began coverage on Twin River Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Twin River Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of TRWH stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Twin River Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.98.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $252,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,253,654.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 3,889.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,512,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,727 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 2.4% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,467,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,650,000 after acquiring an additional 34,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 1,224.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 821,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,430,000 after acquiring an additional 759,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 17.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 379,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after acquiring an additional 55,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

