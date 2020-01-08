Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Receives $22.22 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UAA shares. Consumer Edge started coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 0.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 171,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Under Armour by 3.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Under Armour by 4.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 14.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 9.1% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. 39.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UAA opened at $20.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.57.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

