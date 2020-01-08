Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Under Armour to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NYSE:UA opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.89. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $24.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 2.14%. Equities analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 19,348 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $306,472.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Ossiam purchased a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 96.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

