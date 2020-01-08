Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Trading Down 5.3%

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Inc (OTCMKTS:UNIR)’s stock price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71, 700 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Uniroyal Global Engineered Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $22.03 million for the quarter.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes vinyl coated fabrics used in transportation, residential, hospitality, health care, office furniture, and automotive applications. Its products in the automotive industry are used primarily in seating, door panels, head and arm rests, security shades, and trim components.

