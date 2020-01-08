United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

UAL has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of United Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of United Continental from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United Continental from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of United Continental in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Continental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $86.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.13. United Continental has a twelve month low of $77.02 and a twelve month high of $96.03.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.10. United Continental had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. United Continental’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Continental will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Continental news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $92,821.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United Continental by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of United Continental by 2.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Continental by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Continental by 0.6% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 43,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Continental by 2.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

