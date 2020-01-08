Univar (NYSE:UNVR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Univar (NYSE:UNVR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Univar from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of Univar stock opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average of $21.75. Univar has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $24.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Univar had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Univar’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Univar will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Univar in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Univar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Univar by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Univar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Univar by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter.

About Univar

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

