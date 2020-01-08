UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of UP Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (LON:UPGS) fell 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 87.85 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 89.80 ($1.18), 83,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 655,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.80 ($1.21).

The stock has a market cap of $74.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 89.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.93 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from UP Global Sourcing’s previous dividend of $1.16. UP Global Sourcing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

In related news, insider Graham Screawn acquired 17,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £15,263.60 ($20,078.40).

About UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS)

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. The company offers its products principally under the Beldray, Salter, Intempo, Russell Hobbs, and Progress brands. UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc was founded in 1997 and is based in Oldham, the United Kingdom.

