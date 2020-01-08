US Capital Advisors Lowers Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) to Hold

US Capital Advisors cut shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KMI. ValuEngine cut Kinder Morgan from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday. They set an underweight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.46.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $428,136.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 908,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,770,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $6,051,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 242,179,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,884,760,434.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,459,624 shares of company stock worth $29,187,827. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4,335.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,313,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,754 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,734,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,149 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 254.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,396,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,336 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 419.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 2,886,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,647,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,416,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,219 shares in the last quarter. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

