ValuEngine Upgrades Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of BHR opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $14.03.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $118.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.33 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

