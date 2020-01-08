ValuEngine Upgrades DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DNHBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered DNB ASA/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised DNB ASA/S to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of DNHBY stock opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.66. DNB ASA/S has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. DNB ASA/S had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DNB ASA/S will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DNB ASA/S

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

