Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 377,618.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,521,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,326,505,000 after purchasing an additional 75,501,109 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,654,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,327,310,000 after purchasing an additional 196,457 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,750,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,924,000 after purchasing an additional 554,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,126,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,315,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,941,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,547,000 after purchasing an additional 574,327 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock opened at $296.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $291.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.66. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $233.43 and a 12 month high of $298.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $1.4285 per share. This represents a $5.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.