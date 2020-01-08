Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $146.05 and last traded at $146.96, approximately 293 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.12.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.34.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.7219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.19.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 143.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 109.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,626 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,298,000.

