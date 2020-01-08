Vegalab (OTCMKTS:VEGL) Stock Price Down 44.9%

Vegalab Inc (OTCMKTS:VEGL) traded down 44.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, 20,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1,368% from the average session volume of 1,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51.

About Vegalab (OTCMKTS:VEGL)

Vegalab, Inc primarily engages in the citrus packing business. The company operates in two segments, the Agronomy Business and the Packing Business. It also distributes biological pesticides, natural fertilizers, and specialty biological agents under the Vegalab brand name. The company markets its products through stocking distributors.

