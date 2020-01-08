Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VCYT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. Veracyte has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.32 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.39.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $30.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,941.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $438,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,886 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,894 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,062 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,985,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,394 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,764,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,342,000 after purchasing an additional 615,988 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,517,000 after purchasing an additional 618,054 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

