Verditek (LON:VDTK) Shares Down 1.4%

Verditek PLC (LON:VDTK)’s share price dropped 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.55 ($0.05), approximately 571,451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 million and a PE ratio of -2.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

About Verditek (LON:VDTK)

Verditek plc, a clean technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of clean technologies in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company develops technologies in the areas of solar modules, industrial treatment of gases and CO2 capture, air purification, water deodorization, industrial treatment of solids, and zero emission and energy.

