Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $162.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.04% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Verisk's top line continues to grow organically. The company's expertise in providing predictive data analytics and decision support solutions provides it an edge over competitors. Verisk has been continuously acquiring and investing in companies globally to expand its data and analytics capabilities across industries. The company has been rewarding its shareholders through dividend payment and share repurchases. On the flip side, Verisk’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. The underperformance partly reflects lower-than-expected earnings performance in the first three quarters of 2019. Increase in depreciation and amortization expense and a higher effective tax rate have been weighing on the stock’s bottom line performance. High debt may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile.”

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.40.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $154.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $109.12 and a twelve month high of $164.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.69.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total value of $519,940.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,218.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 16,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $2,393,285.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,067.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,097 shares of company stock valued at $17,249,116. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $1,166,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 135.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,397 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $8,698,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 33,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 231,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,059 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.