Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) dropped 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.48 and last traded at $35.60, approximately 4,949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 33,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.75.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 256.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 22,268 shares during the period.

