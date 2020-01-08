Vintage Capital Management Llc Buys 2,354,000 Shares of Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) Stock

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc bought 2,354,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $54,142,000.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vintage Capital Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Vintage Capital Management Llc purchased 937,500 shares of Franchise Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.86 per share, with a total value of $20,493,750.00.

NYSE FRG opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.28. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $27.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

