Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09.

Several other analysts have also commented on VNOM. BidaskClub raised Viper Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet raised Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.31. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $36.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 14.44, a current ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.40 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 39.5% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 80,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 22,820 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 56.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 12.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 591,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after acquiring an additional 67,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 8,200.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $62,125.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

