Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to at Moffett Nathanson

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective hoisted by Moffett Nathanson from to in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

V has been the subject of a number of other reports. Compass Point started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $201.42.

NYSE V opened at $188.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $372.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa has a twelve month low of $133.30 and a twelve month high of $191.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.41.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Visa will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Visa by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 99,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 92,662 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

