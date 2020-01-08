Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $213.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on V. ValuEngine cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush set a $187.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $194.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.42.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $188.69 on Monday. Visa has a 52-week low of $133.30 and a 52-week high of $191.14. The stock has a market cap of $373.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.07 and its 200 day moving average is $179.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Visa by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Visa by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

