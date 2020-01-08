Vitae Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Vitae has a total market cap of $13.99 million and approximately $118,255.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vitae coin can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00008594 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vitae has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vitae alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002808 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005645 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000231 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io.

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.