Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Acquired by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.12.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.74. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $21.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

