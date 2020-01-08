Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $77.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous target price of $72.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.57.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of VOYA opened at $59.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $63.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.18.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 5.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 129,684 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $7,503,516.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,373 shares in the company, valued at $9,221,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 18.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 22.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.