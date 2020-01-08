Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Major Shareholder Purchases $479,083.70 in Stock

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 95,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $479,083.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 350,094 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $1,764,473.76.

On Friday, December 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 290,904 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $1,454,520.00.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 259,077 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $1,292,794.23.

On Friday, December 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 137,510 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $684,799.80.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 376,071 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $1,869,072.87.

On Monday, December 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 422,896 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $2,093,335.20.

On Thursday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 228,784 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.91 per share, with a total value of $1,123,329.44.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 429,425 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $2,117,065.25.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,413 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $94,735.44.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,500 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $16,940.00.

Shares of NYSE PPR opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $5.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 4,325.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 29.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Company Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

