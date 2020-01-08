vSlice (VSL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $20.00

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. vSlice has a total market capitalization of $30,617.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, vSlice has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. One vSlice token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00179604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.58 or 0.01378019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00027703 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00117583 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

vSlice Token Profile

vSlice’s launch date was November 15th, 2016. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 tokens. vSlice’s official message board is medium.com/@vdiceio. vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for vSlice is www.vslice.io. The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

vSlice Token Trading

vSlice can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire vSlice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase vSlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

