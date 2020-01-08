Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.81-6.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.93.

WBA stock opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.55%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a sell rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.19.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

