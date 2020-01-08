Waters (NYSE:WAT) Lowered to Underperform at Needham & Company LLC

Waters (NYSE:WAT) was downgraded by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Waters in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays downgraded Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $231.98 on Wednesday. Waters has a 1 year low of $188.66 and a 1 year high of $255.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.13. The company had revenue of $577.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.35 million. Waters had a return on equity of 77.73% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waters will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, SVP Ian King sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.19, for a total value of $506,326.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,853.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elizabeth B. Rae sold 29,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $6,249,957.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,969 shares of company stock valued at $8,858,028. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Waters by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 443,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,988,000 after purchasing an additional 46,932 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Waters by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 432,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,470,000 after purchasing an additional 201,816 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,328,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Waters by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 108,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Waters by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

