WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) will report $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.73. WEC Energy Group posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

In other news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $88,070.00. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 35,386.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,047,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,976 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,434,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,287,666,000 after acquiring an additional 659,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,158,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,347,547,000 after acquiring an additional 550,839 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,351,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,080,000 after acquiring an additional 377,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,914,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,613,000 after acquiring an additional 299,918 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $90.96 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $67.71 and a 1-year high of $98.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.66%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

