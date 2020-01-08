VF (NYSE:VFC) Lowered to “Neutral” at Wedbush

VF (NYSE:VFC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also commented on VFC. UBS Group boosted their price target on VF from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on VF from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on VF from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

VFC opened at $98.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. VF has a 12 month low of $70.27 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.99.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. VF had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VF will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at $27,603,988.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VF during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in VF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in VF in the third quarter valued at $8,841,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in VF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 63,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in VF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 964,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,795,000 after buying an additional 68,353 shares in the last quarter.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

