Weidai (NYSE:WEI) Shares Down 12.2%

Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI)’s stock price traded down 12.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.51, 990 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 49,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Weidai from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $5.40 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Weidai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Weidai stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,853,468 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Weidai worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weidai Company Profile (NYSE:WEI)

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily mall and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

