WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Upgraded by Oppenheimer to “Outperform”

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $74.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WESCO International’s FY2019 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research set a $52.00 target price on WESCO International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised WESCO International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a hold rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Longbow Research raised WESCO International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised WESCO International from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.50.

WCC opened at $59.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.04. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $42.03 and a 12-month high of $61.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.77.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in WESCO International by 715.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WESCO International by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

