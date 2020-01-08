West Branch Capital LLC Invests $210,000 in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 317.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC stock opened at $168.28 on Wednesday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a twelve month low of $119.00 and a twelve month high of $173.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.14 and a 200 day moving average of $163.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.90%.

MKC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.63.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

