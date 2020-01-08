West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Trading Down 3.9%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) shares traded down 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.79 and last traded at $41.80, 555 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 59% from the average session volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.50.

Separately, CIBC set a $58.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day moving average is $41.19.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WFTBF)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.