Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Westbury Bancorp stock opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average of $26.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.23. Westbury Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter.

About Westbury Bancorp

Westbury Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, variable rate money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts.

