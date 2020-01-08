Westrock (NYSE:WRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $38.00. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Westrock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.78.

WRK stock opened at $41.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.52. Westrock has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Westrock will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 41,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $1,674,611.84. Also, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $1,031,150.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,618 shares of company stock worth $10,378,523 in the last 90 days. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Westrock by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Westrock by 265.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 266,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 193,591 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Westrock by 47.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Westrock by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,371,000 after acquiring an additional 70,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Westrock by 201.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 44,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

