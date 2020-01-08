Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

WLDN stock opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $367.33 million, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.01. Willdan Group has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $40.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average is $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $117.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.52 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 0.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Willdan Group will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.