Windsor Group LTD Acquires Shares of 3,282 CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 17,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,132,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,015,000 after acquiring an additional 33,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 90,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 21,448 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 749,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,420,308.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Lafitte sold 26,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,499,039.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,787,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,074 shares of company stock worth $4,223,623. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $60.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.15. CBRE Group Inc has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.69.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.