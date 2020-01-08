Windsor Group LTD Buys New Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,935,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,580,942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,110,348 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,518 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alibaba Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,655,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,125,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932,300 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $748,808,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 7,972.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,418,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $748,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $217.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.72. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $142.06 and a twelve month high of $219.98. The firm has a market cap of $553.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BABA. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TH Capital raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.21.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

