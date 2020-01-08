Windsor Group LTD Buys Shares of 1,934 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $106.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.96. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $90.49 and a twelve month high of $108.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.792 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

