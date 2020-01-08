Windsor Group LTD Grows Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,503,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,814,000 after buying an additional 918,941 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,429,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,438,000 after purchasing an additional 363,703 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,200,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 258.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 54,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 39,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000.

Shares of IJS opened at $159.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.09. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $137.67 and a 52 week high of $161.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.0017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $4.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

