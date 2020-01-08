Windsor Group LTD Has $216,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 268.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average of $29.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0692 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

